RAWALPINDI – As many as six soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in a military operation while four armed militants were also killed, the military’s media affair wing said Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said an exchange of fire occurred between the country’s armed forces and militants in the mountainous region.

Pakistan armed forces soldiers effectively engaged militants, and gunned down four attackers, while the other two suffered injuries. The incident occurred after an intense exchange of fire.

ISPR said all soldiers fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom while the sanitization operation was carried out to eradicate terrorists in the area.

Pakistan Army maintained that forces are fully determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Pakistan’s mountainous region, especially KPK, and Balochistan witnessed a sharp rise in terrorism since Taliban seize power and Kabul