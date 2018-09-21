Six outlaws held

Islamabad Police have arrested 06 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen bike, narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said. He said that Sub-Inspector Mustaiq Ahmed from CIA police arrested two drug pushers Shahid Ali and Muhammad Rauf and recovered 38 gram ice from their possession.

Sub-Inspector Saif-Ullah from Bhara Kahu police arrested accuse Khizer Ahmed and recovered 115 gram heroin from him. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz from Bani Gala police arrested accused Yasir Mehmmod and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him. ASI Javid Sultan from Margalla police arrested a bike lifter namely Rameez and recovered stolen bike from him. ASI Niaz Muhammad from Golra police arrested accuse Muhammad Shakeel involved in theft case.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.—INP

