Six of a family killed as coaster falls into ditch

Six members of a family died and 20 others sustained injuries when a coaster fell into a ditch near Thori Phatak bridge in Manjhand.The coaster was on its way to Sehwan from Kotri when it went out of its driver’s control and fell into the ditch.

The family belonged to the Khaskheli community and intended to visit the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan.The deceased were identified as Ms Fareeda, 32, daughter of Noor Mohammad Khaskheli, Babloo, 11, son of Mitho Khaskheli, Mohammad Hashim, 35, son of Mohammad Khaskheli, Shahzeb, 3, son of Shafi Mohammad Khaskheli, Ms Naveeda, 32, wife of Rustam Ali Khaskheli, and six-month-old Ayan Ali.

All the dead and injured victims remained unattended at the accident site for a considerable time before the Motorway Police along with residents of the area and drivers of passing vehicles started rescue work.

Ten of the injured victims were taken to Liaquat University Hospital’s Hyderabad City branch and others to the hospital’s Jamshoro branch. Most of them were children aged three to 13.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro visited LUH City branch to inquire about the health of the injured people.