Six names under consideration for Governor SBP

Governor SBP

Islamabad: The government is considering the names of six candidates for the post of Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The position of Governor of SBP remained empty since May 5, when Raza Baqir left the office on the completion of his tenure.

Afterwards, Dr Murtaza Syed assumed the office of acting Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

However, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail told the media last week that a full-term governor SBP will be appointed in a week’s time.

For this, the government is reported to be considering six names;
(i) Zafar Masood President and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Punjab (BoP), former head of National Saving; (ii) Acting Governor State Bank Murtaza Syed; (iii) former Deputy Governor State Bank Muhammad Jameel; (iv) former Deputy Governor State Bank Muhammad Ashraf Khan; (v) Dr Aasim Hussain and (vi) Saeed Ahmed, a civil servant from DMG Group.

