Six names under consideration for Governor SBP

Islamabad: The government is considering the names of six candidates for the post of Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The position of Governor of SBP remained empty since May 5, when Raza Baqir left the office on the completion of his tenure.

Alhamdulillah tomorrow I complete my 3 years as Governor of our central bank @StateBank_Pak. Allah has been kind to give me the chance to serve my country in public office. To other fellow Pakistanis, especially overseas, I encourage you to consider public service 1/n — Reza Baqir (@rezabaqir) May 3, 2022

Afterwards, Dr Murtaza Syed assumed the office of acting Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

Read: Murtaza Syed assumes the office of acting Governor of SBP

However, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail told the media last week that a full-term governor SBP will be appointed in a week’s time.

For this, the government is reported to be considering six names;

(i) Zafar Masood President and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Punjab (BoP), former head of National Saving; (ii) Acting Governor State Bank Murtaza Syed; (iii) former Deputy Governor State Bank Muhammad Jameel; (iv) former Deputy Governor State Bank Muhammad Ashraf Khan; (v) Dr Aasim Hussain and (vi) Saeed Ahmed, a civil servant from DMG Group.