Six more ministers inducted in AJK cabinet

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

Six more legislators of ruling Pakistan Muslim League (N) have been inducted as ministers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet here on Saturday.

Newly appointed ministers including Chaudhry Shehzad Mehmood, Sardar Farooq Ahmad Tahir, Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, Raja Muhammad Sadique Khan, Dr. Mustafa Bashir Abbasi and Ahmad Raza Qadri took oath of their offices here at President House.

President, Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan administered oath to them at a ceremony in the presidency wherein attended by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

