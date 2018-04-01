Six more infants die in Thar

Our Correspondent

Tharparker

At least six infants have died in the last 24 hours in Sindh’s Tharparker district due to viral infections and malnutrition, hospital sources said on Saturday.

The infants breathed their last in Mithi Civil Hospital and other government hospitals in the desert region, raising the toll to 47 this month and more than 155 this year alone, said sources privy to the health department.

The children were admitted to government-run hospitals for medical attention by their parents who complained of lack of facilities, including life-saving drugs.