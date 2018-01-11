Six month old baby recovered

Industrial Area police Wednesday recovered a six-month old female baby and arrested a female kidnapper along with his husband who abducted her from day care center in sector I-8/2, a police spokesman said.

He said that Asim Waqar lodged the report with Industrial area police station that he and his wife serve at a private institution and they admitted their six-month old daughter ‘Rania’ in day care center at House # 490, St #48, sector I-8/2 Islamabad.

He said that staff of day care center on last day told his wife that Rania has been kidnapped by a maid namely Huma serving there.

Following this incident, a special team worked hard and succeeded to arrest the female accused and her husband after raid at village ‘Dhareeka’ Jhang Bahatar. The accused was hiding at house of her relatives and she told during the initial investigation to kidnap the female baby for having no child for the last four years.

IGP Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri and SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani have appreciated the performance of police team and announced special prizes and commendation certificates for team members including Sub-Inspector Aashiq Shah and Constable Azhar Javed.—APP

