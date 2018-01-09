Over six mln people suffer from Parkinson’s disease annually: Neurologist

HYDERABAD :Neurologist of Liaquat University of Medical and HealthSciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, Dr Sohail AhmedKhanzada here on Tuesday said Parkinson’s is a chronic debilitating disease, whichdirectly affects muscle reflexes, body movements and can severely impact apatient’s vision. Talking to APP, he informed that globally, there are over six million people who are suffering from the disease annually.It can affect anyone while it usually emerges in people over the age of 60, he said .

