Six member caretaker federal cabinet takes oath

Haroon Foreign Minister, Shamshad gets Finance Ministry

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

A six-member caretaker federal cabinet was sworn in at the President House, on Tuesday.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the newly inducted members of the cabinet, who will assist the caretaker prime minister, in managing the country till elections are over.

Those who took oath included the State Bank of Pakistan’s former governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Roshan Khurshid, Barrister Ali Zafar, former ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Azam Khan and Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh.

The ceremony was attended by the prime minister, officials and prominent people.

After the oath taking ceremony, the caretaker prime minister and his cabinet members held a meeting with President Mamnoon Hussain.

In his remarks, the President expressed the confidence that the caretaker set up will fulfill its responsibilities regarding conduct of free, fair and transparent elections in the country. He said the cabinet comprised seasoned and experienced lot who not only uphold rule of law but also come up to the expectations of the people.

Abdullah Hussain Haroon was assigned the portfolios of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Security Division with additional charge of Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Defence Production.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar has been made Minister of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Statistics and Planning, Development and Reforms. Additional charge of Ministry of Commerce and Textile and Ministry of Industries and Production was also given to her.

Azam Khan has been given the portfolio of Ministry of Interior, Capital Administration and Development Division as well as that of Ministry of Narcotics Control. Additional charge of Ministry of inter provincial coordination was also delegated to him.

Syed Ali Zafar has been made Minister for Law and Justice, Parliamentary Affairs as well as Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage.

Mohammad Yusuf Shaikh has been given the Ministry of Education and Professional Training. He will also look after the affairs of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and that of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony. Roshan Khursheed Bharucha has been assigned the ministries of Human Rights, Kashmir Affairs as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON.