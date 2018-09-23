Six lawbreakers including three suspected dacoits netted

Rawalpindi

Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested six lawbreakers including three suspected dacoits besides recovering 25 liters liquor, two 30 bore pistols, a 32 bore revolver with seven rounds and other items from their possession.

Mandra police held Waqas for having 15 liters liquor. Murree police rounded up Ramzan on recovery of 10 liters liquor. Sadiqabad police netted Asghar and seized a 32 bore revolver with four rounds.

Meanwhile, New Town police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near Nawaz Sharif Park area and arrested Noor Ahmed, Wajid Ullah and Shahid and recovered two 30 bore pistols and three rounds.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp