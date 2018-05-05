Six labourers killed

Quetta

Six labourers working on network installation for a private telecommunication company were shot dead by unidentified armed men in Kharan district on Thursday night.

According to levies forces, the labourers, who belonged to Punjab, were working without any kind of security and did not have a no objection certificate either. The Frontier Corps, levies forces and administration reached the site of the incident and shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital.

One person was killed and three others injured seriously when unknown armed men attacked the funeral prayer of one person with grenade in Mand area of Kech district, on Thursday.

Official sources said that armed men raiding motorcycle hurled hand grenade while people were performing funeral prayer of a person who passed away in Mand town. The grenade exploded near the funeral prayer place.

“One person praying was killed on the spot and three others received serious injuries,” official’s sources said, adding that the attackers escaped from the scene after hurling grenade.

The man killed in the attack could not be identified so far. The injured were shifted to district hospital Mand.

Unknown armed men have gunned down a senior officer of the Balochistan levies in Panjgur area, on Thursday night.—TNS