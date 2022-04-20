Six killed in blasts at school in Afghan capital

At least six people were killed and 11 wounded on Tuesday by two bomb blasts at a boys’ school in the Afghan capital, with social media showing grisly images from the Hazara Shiite neighbourhood.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told AFP that Tuesday’s blasts at the Abdul Rahim Shahid school were caused by improvised explosive devices and left at least six people killed and 11 wounded.

“These are preliminary figures. We are at the site and waiting for more details,” he said.

Zadran said a third blast had occurred at an English language centre in the same area, but did not specify whether it was caused by an explosive. The police spokesman had earlier tweeted that three blasts had rocked the school, which is in an area mainly inhabited by the Hazara community and has been previously targeted by the Islamic State group.

Tuesday’s blasts occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes at the school, a witness told AFP.