Six killed, dozen injured in Chaman blast

QUETTA – At least six people were killed that a dozen people injured after a blast ripped through Chaman a city located on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Balochistan province.

The blast is apparently a targeted attack as the explosion occurred close to the vehicle of JUI-Nazriati senior vice president Maulana Abdul Qadir Loni at Boghra chowk.

The political leaders have sustained serious injuries while all injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, an emergency has been imposed at the district hospital.

Back in March, four people including a child were killed while 13 others sustained injuries in an explosion outside Levies headquarters in the Pakistan-Afghanistan bordering town.

Officials said that the explosives were planted on a motorcycle and the apparent target was a police mobile stationed outside the Levies prison.

They further said that the bodies and injured had been shifted to Civil Hospital, Chaman.

