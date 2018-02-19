Six killed as bridge in FR Kohat caved in

Peshawar

As many as six persons were killed and two other injured when a under construction bridge in Shin Dhand area of FR Kohat suddenly caved in, an official police control Kohat confirmed. According to details, labourer were busy in their work on newly under construction bridge in Shin Dhand area of FR Kohat suddenly caved in killing six persons on the spot while two other received critical head injuries, APA Khalid Ilyas also confirmed the incident.

Soon after the incident of the bridge collapse, the official of the rescue and police along with the officials of the political administration also rushed on the spot and started relief operation by recovering six bodies from the debris of the bridge while taken the injured to district headquarters hospital Kohat for medical treatment.

In Jampur four persons including two women were killed In a road accident near Hameedwala bypass, here on Sunday. According to the Rescue 1122, an overloaded passengers van was heading to DG Khan when it collided with a trailer coming from opposite side. As a result, Ruqqiya Bibi and her daughter Ayesha (8), Nasir and an unknown person were killed on the spot, while ten other passengers sustained injuries and they were shifted to the Trauma centre DG Khan.—APP