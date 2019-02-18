Six killed, 988 injured in Punjab

At least six people were killed and 988 others sustained injuries in 833 road accidents in the province during the last 24 hours. As many as 550 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, while 432 with minor injuries were provided first-aid on-the-spot.

The analysis showed that 397 drivers, 23 juvenile drivers, 134 pedestrians and 457 passengers were among the victims of these accidents.

According to the statistics, 216 accidents were reported in Lahore, affecting 233 persons placing the provincial capital on top of the list, followed by 90 in Faisalabad with 101 victims and Gujranwala at third with 59 accidents and 55 victims. As many as 672 motorcycles, 126 rickshaws, 100 cars, 45 vans, 14 buses, 33 trucks and 85 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.—APP

