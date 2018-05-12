Six killed, 15 injured in Peshawar, Bannu blasts

Cop, woman and her three kids among dead

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Twin blasts one each at Bannu and Peshawar on Friday resulted in the killing of at least six people and serious injuries to over dozen others. Those killed include a cop and a mother and her three kids. The doctors have described the condition of five wounded persons as critical.

In earlier blast that took place at 3 a.m. at a local hotel in the provincial metropolis five persons were killed and two others sustained serious wounds. While the law enforcers were not clear about the exact cause of the blast, they apprehend it might have been done by the gas leakage in a room at the third floor of Afandi hotel opposite Police station Gulbahar on main GT road Friday wee hours.

Seven people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital by the rescuers where the medics pronounced five people dead. They included a woman and her three daughters.

“Following the blast a huge fire broke out at the hotel, which was later doused by firefighters. All the deceased belonged to the same family”, a police official said

In yet another explosion in Bannu district one policeman embraced martyrdom and 13 others sustained wounds in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast here at General Bus Stand on Friday.

The device, apparently fixed to a motorcycle, exploded when a police patrol passed by the bus terminal, the Police officials said adding the injured included citizens and policemen.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Bannu for medical treatment where the medics feared the death toll may go higher as the condition of around half a dozen people was described as precarious. “At least five of the 13 wounded people are in critical condition”. A doctor at a district headquarters hospital confirmed .

A heavy contingent of police and other law enforcers reached the site and cordoned off the area and started probe into the blast. The law enforcers are also reported to have kicked off search and net operation in the region specially the adjoining areas.