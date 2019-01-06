Six injured in Peshawar blast

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The residents of Peshawar Cantonment escaped major disaster attempt when a car bomb exploding in a busiest bazaar of the sadder area left at least six people including a couple of women seriously injured besides damaging a number of shops and buildings as well.

The explosives devise weighing around 12 KG planted in a motor car, went off with big bang in the Kali Bari area of Peshawar cant in the morning creating panic and harassment in the densely populated vicinity.

As the security forces cordoned off the area, rescuers rushed the injured to the Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where the medics said six people including two women were brought with serious injuries with one of them stated to be in precarious condition.

Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Khan Mehsud said the explosives were planted in the vehicle. Speaking to the media the Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamil said the explosives-laden car was parked near an empty plot in the market adding the rear portion of the vehicle was not used to plant explosives unlike previous explosions.

“A white color car was used in the blast and the closed-circuit television cameras in the area will tell us where had the car come from”? The CCPO said The AIG Bomb Disposal Unit Shafqat Malik told media men that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing about 10 to12 kilograms was concealed inside the doors of the car.

The police high ups added a number of nearby shops were damaged owing to the impact of the blast. They said a large number of people used to visit the area to have breakfast but luckily most shops were closed at the time of the blast.

Minister for Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Ali Yousafzai strongly condemning the blast, said the explosion was aimed to create fear and terror among the dwellers of the provincial capital. “The blast was a soft target and we are not taking the incident lightly”, Shaukat Yousafzai maintained.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan condemned the blast in strong words saying the cowardly acts of terrorism cannot deter the resolves of the people to fight the terrorism with courage and renewed spirit.

The Governor also visited the LRH Peshawar and inquired about the blast victims and prayed for their early recovery. He also directed the hospital administration to provide best medical facilities to the blast victims including medicines.

Share on: WhatsApp