PESHAWAR – At least six people were injured after a suicide bomber targeted a Frontier Constabulary vehicle in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area.

Clips being aired on local media show people gathering on the site where the blast took place, it shows a destroyed vehicle. Officials said it seems to be a suicide blast and the wounded persons were shifted to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, the bomb disposal squad and other personnel rushed to the area to collect evidence. Forces also cordoned off the area as clearance operation is underway.

It has been learnt that the condition of the two injured is critical.

At least 8 people were injured in a blast in Peshawar’s Hayatabad.#blast #Peshawar pic.twitter.com/yOvDeYhvSv — samialiaqat (@samialiaqat) July 18, 2023

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…