Six held with arms, snatched bike

The police arrested six outlaws including bike lifters, recovered arms and a snatched bike during separate actions here on Monday.

The police a raid in Awami Colony Karach held three motorcycle lifters including Arshad, Patha and Khurram and recovered a snatched bike.

Three culprits Yaseen, Sufiyan Shah and Sohail were apprehended with arms during a raid in Docks police station jurisdiction.

The recovered weapons, recovered bike were taken into custody and the police after registering separate cases against the detainees at concerned police stations have started investigation.—INP

