Six fire fighters injured in SITE area factory fire

Staff Reporter

Six fire fighters were injured while putting out fire at a foam factory in SITE area on Thursday as a portion of the building collapsed, a Fire Brigade official told APP.

He said the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital. The fire broke out at the foam factory at Zia Moor in SITE area. Ten fire tenders were busy to put out the blaze, he added.

He said that fire fighters reached the spot soon after they received information of the fire incident. He said that the cause of the fire could not be ascertained so far.

