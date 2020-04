Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Six drug peddlers were separately arrested after heroin, hashish and fire arms were recovered from them. The police on Tuesday told further that the City Pasroor police arrested Saddam Hussain with 1.5 kg heroine, a pistol and a rifle and Shahzaib with 1.18 kg hashish, the Satrah police arrested Imtiaz Taaji with 1.45 kg hashish.