Six drown as bus falls into canal

Taunsa Sharif

At least six people drowned when a bus fell into the Chashma Right Bank canal near Tehsil Taunsa Sahrif due to dense fog on Monday, rescue sources said. The local authorities engaged in the rescue work at site of the incident said that as many as 20 people were in the bus.

Rescue officials said that eight people rescued themselves, while the authorities saved the lives of four people and searching for two people. Meanwhile, four people were killed and 20 injured as a Swat-bound bus from Karachi overturned near Rajanpur.

The identities of the deceased in both the incidents have not been revealed by the authorities. The injured were shifted to a nearby health facility for immediate treatment.—INP

