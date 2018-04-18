As many as six deportees were arrived at Benazir Bhutto International Airport from Turkey here on Tuesday.
The deportees were traveling on fake documents, involved in crime and residing illegally in Turkey, ASF official told APP.
All deportees were taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency for further investigation. The deportees hailed from different parts of the country.—APP
Six deportees arrive at Islamabad airport
As many as six deportees were arrived at Benazir Bhutto International Airport from Turkey here on Tuesday.