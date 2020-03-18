Six dead, 960 injured in 895 road traffic crashes in Punjab

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 895 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs 06 people died, whereas 960 were injured. Out of this, 560 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 400 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

The majority (66pc) involved motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the increasing number of Road Traffic Crashes.

Further, the analysis showed that 359 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 170 pedestrians, and 437 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 219 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 219 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 96 victims and at third Multan with 76 RTCs and 82 victims.

The details further reveal that 966 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 754 males & 212 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 173 were under 18 years of age, 526 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 267 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 743 motorbikes, 122 auto-rickshaws, 80 motorcars, 33 vans, 04 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 127 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.