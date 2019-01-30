Six dairy points sealed

Faisalabad

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed six dairy points and seized huge quantity of substandard ghee, butter, cooking oil and rotten eggs here on Wednesday. Taking notice of the public complaints, the PFA teams conducted operations against dairy units and others involved in sale of substandard food items.

During operation, the PFA teams sealed six dairy points and seized huge quantity of substandard ghee and butter. The PFA also seizes rotten eggs and substandard cooking oil during the operation.—INP

