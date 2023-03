Four dacoits were killed in firing by their accomplices in Okara while two others were shot dead in a police encounter in Kandhkot, police said on Friday. Four dacoits were shot dead by their accomplices during a police encounter in the jurisdiction of Hujra Shah Muqeem police near Ram Parshad bridge, Okara. Seven dacoits were robbing people of valuables on Ram Parshad bridge when a police team arrived. On seeing the police, the accused opened indiscriminate fire.—INP