Six CPEC road projects under planning phase: PM

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while addressing his last press conference here at PM office on Thursday, as the prime minister of Pakistan said that six projects under China Pakistan Economic corridors are in the planning phase and majority of them are in Baluchistan.

The Prime Minister told media that a total of 21 projects length of 320 kilometers at a cost of 800 billion are in planning and procurement phase. The roads under CPEC included Gilgit-Shandor-Chitral,359km, Raikot-Tharkot (N-35) 326km, Mirpur-Muzafarabad-Mansehra 200km, Yarik- Zhob 210km, Mashkel-Panjgor 200km while Khuzdar Basima 106km.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi added the government has brought a revolution in internal and regional connectivity. He said 1700 kilometers long motorways have either been completed or in completion phase across Pakistan. He said western corridor will open up Balochistan.

the government has brought a revolution in internal and regional connectivity. He said 1700 kilometers long motorways have either been completed or are in completion phase across Pakistan. He said western corridor will open up Balochistan.