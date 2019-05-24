Amraiz Khan

Punjab Government is going to spend 600 $ million and introducing Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program(PICIIP) in Sahiwal, Sialkot, Sargodha, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh. PICIIP will support different civic up-gradation programs in these cities in two phases while in the first phase program will support municipal corporations in Sahiwal and Sialkot cities with an allocation of US $ 250 million of which ADB will finance $ 200 million and Government of the Punjab will provide $ 50 million.

Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) is aimed at improving the efficiency of Municipal Corporation by improving the services of water supply, sanitation, sewerage treatment, solid waste management, transport infrastructure, which will be contributed in enhancing the economic activities and strengthen business process with improved community health and better quality of life of the residents of Sahiwal and Sialkot cities.

Moreover, approval has been granted for clean drinking water supply schemes for Sahiwal City and NESPAK would work with collaboration of Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program who has designed 25 years’ Master Plan in this regard. Proposed integrated water supply master plan aims to overcome inadequacies in the existing system.

Sahiwal City consists of 12 union councils with population of four hundred thousand in the year 2019 which will grow up to one million in next 25 years and it would serve the present and future population of Sahiwal with a budgeted cost of around 4 billion rupees.

Implementation of overall master plan in next three years aims at to provide clean and contamination free drinking water to the residents of Sahiwal City round the clock according to the international standards while proposed master plan would help in conservation of this precious natural resource for the present and future generations. It has further been told that earlier only 40 per cent population was being served with water supply network but it was contaminated and was on intermittent basis.