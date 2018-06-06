Six burnt to death; four drown, eight die in roof collapse

Kohat

At least six people were burnt to death and six others scorched when a van caught fire here on Tuesday. Police said that a Dera Ismail Khan bound passenger van coming from Peshawar caught fire due to bursting of gas cylinder at Indus Highway near Khawasi Bandha in Kohat.

As a result of fire six passengers were burnt to death while six others were scorched. The police and rescue personnel through joint efforts extinguished the blaze, shifted the bodies and scorched people to hospital for medico-legal formalities. Condition of the scorched people was also stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Abbottabad that least four minors of the same family including three girls drowned in Bairi Khor River of Tehsil Allai while taking a bath on Tuesday. Sources told, four minors including three girls Salma, Amina, Hussaina and Arsalan jumped in the river Bairi Khor to kill the scorching heat but could not contend against the strong waves and drowned.

The ill-fated kids aged between 6 to 9 including two real brothers and sisters Arsalan son of Bakht Nawab 6 years, Slama daughter of Bakht Nawab 9 years and their two cousins Amina daughter of Minhaj 9 years old and Hussaina daughter of Bakht Nawab 8 years old. After hour-long struggle, locals recovered the bodies of all four kids from the river. In another same incident, two persons drowned in river Siran while bathing, fortunately, they were rescued by the locals.—Agencies