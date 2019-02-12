Six arrested with hashish, liquor

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Six persons including a woman were arrested after hashish and liquor were recovered from their custody.

The police on Tuesday told further that the Nekapura police arrested a woman Kauser Saleem Bibi from Chowk Islamabad with 7.44 kg hashish and Mansur Ahmed alias Manuri from near Pul Sunyarian with 4.04 kg hashish, the Kotli Said Ameer police arrested Shamas Deen from village Banut with 1.22 kg hashish and the Sadder Sialkot police arrested Rizwan from village Jadhewali with 31 bottles of liquor.

