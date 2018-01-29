Six more arrested in Mardan rape, murder case

Our Correspondent

Mardan

Mardan police have arrested another six suspects in the rape and murder case of a minor girl in Mardan after interviewing a total of 116 persons.

According to a statement by the district police officer, a geo-fencing of the area has been conducted while further analysis is being carried out. A further study of DNA samples will be done and data of all males in the locality will be collected. The statement added that local community is cooperating in the investigation to apprehend the culprit.

Earlier this week, an autopsy report had confirmed that the minor girl had been raped before being killed.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday at the Central Police Office (CPO), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Salahuddin Mehsud said that the girl had gone missing late last week and turned up dead the next day.

IGP Mehsud said that initial investigations indicated that the perpetrator had acted alone. “Most probably the offender was a single man and his motives were sexual assault of the girl and the child was strangled afterwards,” he said.

Meanwhile, a huddle of mainstream political parties in Mardan demanded concrete actions be taken for the arrest of the culprits, and including provisions of the law relating to physical assault and violence, in the First Information Report (FIR).

According to a statement issued by the deputy mayor Mardan, Asad Ali, the parties also advised the federal and provincial governments to facilitate the grieving family in every way possible.

The national leaders also called for providing support to the victims of similar incidents.

The APC also urged training of police personnel to enable them probe the incidents effectively, and replacing the ones suspected of negligence in the case in discussion.

A full-fledged investigation committee should be formed, which will be dedicated to probe incidents of assault and murder.

The political leaders warned that in case of government’s inaction, a Jirga (consultative body) will meet on Saturday to announce a protest campaign.