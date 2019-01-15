SIUT to host three-day robotics surgery workshop

Staff Reporter

A three-day multi disciplinary international workshop on robotics surgery will open at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) here on Jan 17 (Thursday).

The event was being conducted in collaboration with Civil Hospital Karachi and Dow University of Health Sciences will encompass three important disciplines of surgery including general surgery, urology and gynecology, said an announcement here on Monday.

This was said to be for the first time that cited disciplines would be exclusively discussed and focused on each day by a team of SIUT surgeons who will also perform robotics surgical procedures along with their international counter parts.Robotics surgery is considered to be the surgery of the future in the world of medical sciences and this futuristic surgery has been described as enormously beneficial procedure for any surgical patient as it is less invasive and patients are discharged early as compared to traditional surgical procedure.

Tertiary care hospitals, the world over prefers to acquire the skills of this technology as a part of keeping themselves abreast with new technology in specialized fields.

Prominent overseas surgeons to be part of the workshop were said to include Prof Shamim Khan of King’s College.

