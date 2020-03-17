SIUT takes measures to combat COVID 19

The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) which is the country’s premier medical institution for tertiary care has initiated a series of measures to slow down the epidemic of Coronavirus and provide information and immediate help to the population at large. A SIUT press release issued today said that a “Helpline” (021 99215469) has been set up at the hospital which will function round the clock all days along where doctors are available to provide information to callers about appropriate and updated the information they are seeking. Similarly, a triage comprising a six-member medical team headed by two doctors who specialize in the chest and infectious diseases have been deputed at the outpatient department of the hospital This team is tasked to carry out screening exercise and those found positive are shifted to an isolation ward set up at the third floor of Hanifa Suleman Oncology Centre. The team placed here carries.–PR