Founder-cum-Director, Sindh Institute of Urology & Transplantation (SIUT) Prof Dr Adib Rizvi on Saturday said that the core principle of community services was based on empathy, compassion and dedication to serve selflessly. He was speaking to the participants of the certificate awarding ceremony of the successful participants of the SIUT Students Volunteer Program Batches 55 & 56 Summer Session held at SIUT at the end of a week-long community service programs carried out by the young generation of Pakistan.

Prof Dr Adib Rizvi said, “This program enables the young generation to see firsthand, the sufferings of the under-privileged & disfranchised and it also develops their life skills and infuses in them a spirit and will to reach out, help and care for their fellow human beings.”

This program, most revered by the students, parents & teachers was initiated by SIUT in 2006 for the students of 9th, 10th, first year, second year and O & A levels of several educational institutions, he added. The program is conducted at SIUT premises during the summer & winter vacations and to date a total of 6655 candidates have completed this well-recognized program. The basic aim of this highly structured & well thought program is to encourage, motivate & impart insightful training to the participants to perform civic duties & engage in meaningful community services for society at large.

The program started with orientation sessions, in which the parents were also present, and the participants were informed of the various activities scheduled during the entire week. The complete range of SIUT’s services, its 12 centres located throughout Pakistan, and its various departments were explained.

The philosophy of SIUT was discussed at length, highlighting SIUT’s mission statement of Free Quality Treatment for All with Dignity & Compassion Irrespective Of their Caste, Color, Creed, Gender & Religious Beliefs.