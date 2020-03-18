SIUT offers testing facilities for coronavirus

The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has started coronavirus testing after receiving the required kits from the Sindh Government which has extended support to the hospital in view of prevailing epidemic. The SIUT has over 3000 dialysis patients on regular basis and out of which some 1000 patients are dialyzed daily. The facility of testing which is totally free will go a long way in augmenting the clinical activities the country’s premier medical institution of tertiary care as 5000 transplant patients can also be beneficiary of this facility. Furthermore, the Cancer Unit of the Institute also receives over 3000 patients for regular follow up out of which 150 patient’s visits on daily basis..–PR