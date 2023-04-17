SIU presents chargesheet against two IIOJK youth, one of them dead

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the New Delhi-controlled Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has presented a chargesheet against two youth, one among them dead, in Baramulla district.

The chargesheet was presented in the case under black law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) of Sheeri Police Station in Baramulla before the court of Additional Sessions Judge (NIA Court) in Baramulla town.

“The chargesheet was presented against the in-nocent Nisar Ahmad and Hilal Ahmad Sheikh (late) in abate,” police said.

The case, he said, pertains to the arrest of a militant Nisar Ahmad Bhat in Wasran Taripora forests. He was arrested by a joint team of Police, 52RR, 46RR and 53Bn CRPF during a cordon and search operation, he said.—KMS