In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Indian police has filed a charge-sheet against two innocent Kashmiris before a court of India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Islamabad.

SIU presented the charge-sheet before the NIA Court in Islamabad against Shaheen Akhter, resident of Tangward Brenti Batpora, Islamabad, and a killed youth Umer Nazir Butt, resident of Bon-Dailgam, in a false case.—KMS