SIU of Indian police conducts raids on houses in Kishtwar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Indian police conducted raids in various areas of Kishtwar district, today.

The raids were carried out on the houses of four persons in Padder, Keshwan and Thakrai areas of the district in fake cases registered against them under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

SSP Kishtwar claimed that the raids were con-ducted after obtaining search warrants from a special NIA [National Investigation Agency] court in Jammu. .—KMS