Situation not normal after Trump’s first year

Washington

US President Donald Trump’s first year in the White House has left the world in a “grim” situation, says an analyst in San Diego.

Miko Peled, an American author, told Press TV on Monday that while many of Trump’s voters were satisfied with his achievements over the past few months, the Republican head of state’s policies had left the rest of the world in a state of concern about the future.

Jerusalem al-Quds decision: Peled said Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of Israel topped the list of his controversial decisions on the international scene.

Trump announced earlier this month that he was planning to relocate the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds, ignoring numerous warnings from within and outside the US about the security implications of his decision.

“That of course was a reckless decision to make… and we see the results right now on the ground in Palestine with so many Palestinians being arrested, tortured and killed by the Israeli forces, even more so than before,” Peled explained.

PressTV-UNGA unanimously votes against US move on al-Quds The United Nations General Assembly has voted in favor of a resolution that calls on the US to withdraw its controversial recognition of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israeli “capital.”

The dramatic shift in Washington’s policy has triggered violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli military forces in the occupied territories. The decision has also prompted protests in other countries including Iran, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Tunisia, Algeria, Iraq and Morocco.

Tax reform: ointing to the tax reform bill that Trump recently signed into law as one of the president’s most noticeable achievement, Peled said Trump’s “wealthy friends” were specifically happy because the bill “promises to make the rich richer.”

The Republican head of state signed the massive $1.5 trillion tax bill shortly before departing for a year-end break at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump tells friends ‘you just got richer’ by new tax law He reportedly told a group of his billionaire friends at a dinner party there that “You all just got a lot richer.”

“He is fulfilling his promises, he is doing what he promised and the people who voted for him I think are quite happy and God only knows where this is leading us,” Peled concluded. “Things are looking very very grim right now.”—Agencies