‘Situation is dangerous in Afghanistan’: Zardari

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari termed the situation in Afghanistan “dangerous” on Tuesday, and warned that Pakistan could face its “blowback”.

Speaking to media prior to the budget session in parliament, he stressed the need for Pakistan to “keep an eye” on the situation in Afghanistan.

He expressed hope that relevant officials and authorities would be monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country and take decisions accordingly.

When asked about reports of former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari travelling to Israel covertly, to which he emphasised that the government should take parliament into confidence on the matter.

An Israeli publication had alleged on Monday that Bukhari had paid a secret visit to Tel Aviv as a messenger of Pakistani leaders — a claim that was instantly denied by the government and personally by Bukhari.

To another question about Zadari earlier predicting that the incumbent government would be ousted, the PPP chairperson remarked: “There is no government. The government would have been ousted had it existed in the first place.”

Earlier, Asif Zardari left the accountability court within minutes as the court allowed him to leave during the hearing of fake accounts reference against him.

Judge Asghar Ali of an Islamabad accountability court was hearing a reference against former president Zardari of suspicious transactions on Tuesday.

Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naik presented the bail order of Zardari to the accountability court.

He said that the high court had granted bail to the former president in this case.

Farooq Naik involved in an argument with the judge

The judge paused the hearing of the case in wait for Mr Zardari who reached the court after some time.