SITE strike against water, power crisis

The SITE Super Highway Association of Industry has decided that its member industries will observe a day-long strike on 27 April 2018 to protest against prolonged water and power crisis in the industrial area.

The decision to this effect was taken an emergency meeting of SITE Super Highway

Association with its President Shaikh Kaiser Waheed Mangoon in the chair here on Saturday.

The extraordinary meeting was held to hold consultation with general body members of the association on the issue of water and electricity crisis persisting in the industrial area for last several weeks.

Kaiser Waheed said that industries in SITE Super Highway area had been facing the imminent threat of complete closure anytime soon owing to power and water crisis lingering on in the area.

He said that accumulative losses of the member industries of his association had run into several billions of rupees as several precious production hours were simply lost due to daily eight hours load shedding in the industrial estate.

He lamented the situation that public utilities instead of alleviating the adverse situation had been blaming

each other as nobody was serious at all to provide the much-needed relief to the valuable industrial consumers of water and electric supply services.

Waheed regretted the situation that industries in SITE Super Highway could neither get regular water supply from their municipal agency i.e.

SITE Ltd. in this case nor they could get avail water tanker service as all water hydrants in the area had gone dry.

