SITE expresses solidarity with armed forces

Patron-in-Chief, SITE Association of Industry, Siraj Kassam Teli, Patron Muhammad Zubair Motiwala and President Saleem Parekh, on behalf of SITE industrialists and traders, have announced full support for Pakistan armed forces in the current situation between Pakistan and India.

Addressing the members of the Association on Friday, SITE statement said, the business community leaders expressed solidarity with the armed forces of the country and said they were amongst the best forces of the world.

They adopted excellent strategy to handle prevailing tension between Pakistan and India and proved themselves highly responsible forces, they said. “We are proud of our armed forces which shot down two Indian fighter jets intruding Pakistan’s airspace.” —APP

