SITE Association demands combined effluent treatment plant

Staff Reporter

Karachi

An Extraordinary General Meeting was held at SITE Association of Industry to discuss the proceedings being conducted by the Water Commission constituted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and to formulate a lawful line of action by the industrialists.

The meeting further discussed the measures being initiated by the SEPA and to apprise the members of the latest developments in the case filed by the SITE Association of Industry before the High Court of Sindh.

The said EGM was attended by about 200 industrialists. It was unanimously decided in the meeting that the Water Commission would be requested to afford the industrialists an opportunity of being heard in person so that they may substantiate their viewpoint for immediate installation of a Combined Effluent Treatment Plant.

It was also decided that the Water Commission would be apprised about the efforts of SITE Association of Industry in getting the funds released from the federal and provincial governments required for construction of the CETP while the PC-I is also ready.