Sit-in of protesting principals continues on second day

Shouting slogans, the principals of government schools demanded regularisation and denounced the requirement to again sit an exam again to retain their jobs during the second day of their sit-in outside the press club on Wednesday.

“We have not been regularized even after four years of passing the IBA test,” said one of the protesters, terming the requirement to appear for a test while not being regularized “absolute injustice.”

According to the protesters, the Sindh Public Service Commission getting an advertisement published to announce that they will have to sit the test again is a violation of court orders issued in connection with the matter.

“Around 5,000 positions of principals are lying vacant in Sindh’s government schools, yet they have taken measures directed towards terminating us for no reason,” complained a disgruntled protester.

The protesters dubbed the condition to give the test again an act of “discrimination” by the Sindh government against them.

According to them, they have the support of Sindh education department officials, as well as that of associations in the department on the matter. Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) Karachi chapter president