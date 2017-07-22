Sit-in group, corrupt ex-rulers 2 sides of same coin: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan is moving towards overcoming the energy crisis and the journey from darkness to lights is being completed speedily.

‘Unprecedented development programme of Pakistan Muslim League-N government is making the opponents unnerved. Despite repeated obstacles of the political opponents, Pakistan is moving towards overcoming the energy crisis. The elements levelling allegations at the sincere leadership that has eliminated darkness irretrievably are not well-wishers of the country,’ he said.

According to him, the people who are unaware of the politics of public-service are conspiring to spread anarchy in the country and unluckily, these defeated elements are trying to chop down the tree-branch, they are sitting in. These elements have left no stone unturned to politically destabilize the country and their politics which is based on deceit, allegations and accusations has tremendously damaged the country. This is the reason that conscious people of Pakistan are sick of spectacles of sit-in party and corrupted former rulers. The days of negative politics of the elements relying on artificial support of falsehood are numbered.

Shahbaz Sharif said that with the grace of Allah Almighty, the people have given an opportunity to the leadership of PML-N to serve the country. The people have fully understood that who is making sincere efforts to bring the country out of crises and who is conspiring against them. He said that PML-N achieved success in the court of public in the past and would also succeed in future as well. The people would not be entrapped by the elements indulged in the politics of trickery, he added.

Shahbaz maintained that sit-in group and corrupted former rulers are two sides of the same coin and grouping of our opponents is a conspiracy against development and prosperity of the people.

The elements which are destabilizing the country are not sincere with nation and the country and personal interests is dearer to them than the speedy development and sovereignty of the country, he said, adding: “Political stability is essential for economic development and the elements incurring damage of billions of dollars to the national economy through sit-ins are enemies of the people and now these elements are hatching new conspiracies as they are unnerved due to speedy developments in Pakistan.”

He said that last 21 years politics of PTI head has been based on falsehood, hypocrisy and opportunism. The looters of national wealth and sit-in group have created heap of lies and they have not even the remotest connection with political concepts of tolerance, ethics and honesty. For the sake of their country, these political jugglers should stop playing with the bright future of the nation, he added.

Shahbaz Sharif said that those who have paid no attention to overcoming the energy crisis in their tenure are afraid that their remnant-politics will come to an end due to overcoming of load-shedding problem. Due to the corruption of former rulers, Pakistan’s international image was badly damaged.

The period of corrupted and plunderer rulers of the past who were enslaved of lust for money was the darkest phase in the history of the country when load-shedding period spanned to 20 hours a day. Today, the hue and cry of these politicians is like pot calling the kettle black because these rulers of the past have set records of corruption by mercilessly looting the national resources, he said.

On the other side, he said, during the period of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, new example of transparency was set in development projects and four years of the incumbent government is the most transparent period in the history of the country. No allegation of corruption of even a single penny was leveled in any of our projects. The elements involved in the politics of deceit should review their deeds first. During the elections of 2018, people will reject the negative politics of opponents of public welfare and conspirators of sabotaging the development process and they will bury the politics of elements playing with the destiny of the nation once and for all, concluded the Chief Minister.