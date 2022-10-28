EVER so often I watch my two daughters and I realise how different their relationship is from that of two brothers, and it was when I went through this little article I realized what depth could be the love between sisters:

A young wife sat on a sofa on a hot humid day, drinking iced tea and visiting with her mother. As they talked about life, about marriage, about the responsibilities of life and the obligations of adulthood, the mother clinked the ice cubes in her glass thoughtfully and turned a clear, sober glance upon her daughter.

“Don’t forget your Sisters,” she advised, swirling the tea leaves to the bottom of her glass. “They’ll be more important as you get older. No matter how much you love your husband, no matter how much you love the children you may have, you are still going to need sisters. Remember to go places with them now and then; do things with them.

‘What a funny piece of advice!’ the young woman thought. ‘Haven’t I just gotten married? Haven’t I just joined the couple-world? I’m now a married woman, for goodness sake! A grownup! Surely my husband and the family we may start will be all I need to make my life worthwhile!’ But she listened to her mother.

She kept contact with her Sisters. As the years tumbled by, one after another, she gradually came to understand that her mom really knew what she was talking about. As time and nature work their changes and their mysteries upon a woman, sisters are the mainstays of her life. After many years of living in this world, here is what she learned: Time passes. Life happens. Distance separates. Children grow up. Jobs come and go. Love waxes and wanes. Men don’t always do what they’re supposed to do. Hearts break. Parents die. Colleagues forget favors. Careers end.

But…Sisters are there, no matter how much time and how many miles are between. A sister is never farther away than needing her can reach. When you have to walk that lonesome valley and you have to walk it by yourself, that sibling will be on the valley’s rim, cheering you on, praying for you, pulling for you, intervening on your behalf, and waiting with open arms at the valley’s end.

Sometimes, they will even break the rules and walk beside you. Or come in and carry you out. The world wouldn’t be the same without sisters. When you began this adventure called womanhood, you may have no idea of the incredible joys or sorrows that lie ahead. Nor did you know how much you need each other till you find she‘s there by your side! I smile as I look at my two; together they will handle the world..!