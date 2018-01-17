Our sisters are not safe

A ghastly incident took place in Kasur where a seven-year-old Zainab was allegedly raped and murdered. I don’t know how a man can think of doing such a thing. This is enough evidence to say that the authorities in Punjab province have done too little to keep our sisters and children safe after a series of similar killings.

This is not the only incident (of rape of a girl child) happening in the country, but these incidents represent a version of the collective nature of our society. Maybe we are too proud to admit it, but it is undeniable truth. We are not very sensitive to such acts. The government should take very very stringent action against the assaulter.

A similar incident occurred in Iran last year where a seven-year-old Atena Aslani was assaulted, killed and dumped, to which the Iranian government openly hanged the assaulter in front of a large crowd. We demand the same from our Supreme Court.

However, it was good to know that Punjab’s Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif ordered police to arrest the girl’s killers in the next 24 hours and offered a 10 million Pakistani rupee bounty (over $90,000) for anyone who helps identify those responsible.

MD RUSTAM PARWEZ

Hyderabad, India

