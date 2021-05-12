Sirbaz Khan – Second young Pakistani summits Mount Everest in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Another young Pakistani climber hoisted the country’s flag on world’s highest peak, Mount Everest, in 24 hours as earlier it was ascended by Shehroze Kashif, who has become the youngest Pakistani to summit the peak.

Sirbaz Khan, who became the first Pakistani to climb the Annapurna peak, has achieved another feat by scaling Mount Everest.

#PakistanOnEverest2021 Mission Accomplish, another milestone has achieved by Pakistani Climber Sirbaz Khan successfully complete the summit of Mt Everest and raised the Green Flag on top of the world pic.twitter.com/QXqi3pRxzR — BeautifulPakistan🇵🇰🇵🇰 (@LandofPakistan) May 12, 2021

Sirbaz Khan has already summited K2, Nanga Parbat, Broad Peak, Lohtse, Manaslu, Annapurna, and Lohtse.

Shehroze Kashif on Tuesday became the youngest Pakistani to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

The 19-year-old left Camp 4 on Monday to start his ascent of the world’s highest mountain. Shehroze also shared his tracking link with his friends.

More than 400 mountaineers set out to conquer Everest, with Kashif becoming the youngest of them all. Kashif ascended to the summit of the 8848.86-meter mountain and raised the Pakistani flag.

“After years of wait and prep, the moment has arrived finally so it is getting very hard to control my emotions. I’m bursting with excitement, energy and determination. The last couple of years I have done all I could to prepare and be ready for this moment,” Kashif wrote on his Facebook before setting off.

Hassan Sadpara, Mirza Ali Baig, Samina Baig, Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, and Nazir Sabir are among the Pakistani climbers who have reached the summit of Everest.

