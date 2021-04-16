Sirbaz Khan, Abdul Joshi become first Pakistani climbers to scale Annapurna peak in Nepal

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani climber Sirbaz Khan and Muhammad Abdul Joshi have earned pride for country as they successfully summited world’s tenth highest peak located in Nepal.

Both mountaineers, who hail from Gilgit-Baltistan, along with other 30 international climbers scaled Annapurna (8, 091m) peak, which is known as the deadliest, most fatal mountains of the world with around a 40% fatality rate due to its sharp ridges and crevasses.

The two-member Pakistan team left for Nepal last month and they have dedicated the achievement to late Mohammad Ali Sadpara who lost his life while summiting K2, world’s second highest peak, in February this year.

Social media users have congratulated the Pakistani climbers on their achievement.

