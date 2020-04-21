Sirajul Haq urges govt to make bailout plan for small farmers

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the flour and wheat mafia was keeping the country as hostage and the people who had been in the past governments were still in power.

The PTI government was making tall claims and promises but the very next day, it forgot everything, he added. He was talking to the media after inaugurating wheat harvest at a village on Burki Road. Sirajul Haq said that it was government’s responsibility to procure every grain of wheat from the growers. He said the wheat crop had been heavy damaged by the rains and storm.

Therefore, the government should announce relief for the small farmers. He said the rice growers should be provided free seed, fertilizer and pesticides. Besides, they should be granted interest free loans for the purchase of farm machinery.

The JI chief urged the sugar mills owners to honour their commitment to the sugar cane growers and clear their dues immediately. Stating that the present government had caused unprecedented trouble to the farmers, Sirajul Haq urged the authorities to include the farmers in its corona relief package as well.

He said that harvest had already begun but adequate measures had not been adopted for the safety of the farmers from corona. The JI chief reiterated his demand that billions of rupees earned by the sugar and flour mafia through subsidy should be recovered from them and distributed among small farmers.

Earlier, the central leaders of the JI at a special meeting, reviewed the relief work going on for the corona affected people. The meeting also decided to speed up the relief work during the Ramazan.